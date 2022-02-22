Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 103.29. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.