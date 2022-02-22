Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 3,629 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,138,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,269,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after buying an additional 288,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,785. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.22.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

