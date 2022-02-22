Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.38 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $104.47 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

