Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 3,461 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 88,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,640.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 234,111 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,682. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $147.24 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.