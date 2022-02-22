Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC Makes New $13.54 Million Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,543,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 356,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,037,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.52. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

