Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.