Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

