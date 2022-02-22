Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

