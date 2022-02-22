Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 94,736 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 148.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94,736 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SkyWest by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 27,539 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 75,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SKYW. Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

SkyWest stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,674. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

