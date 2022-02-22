Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.38. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $84.05 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

