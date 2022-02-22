iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

MUB stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.15 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

