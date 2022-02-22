Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 2,824 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Umpqua accounts for 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.20% of Umpqua worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.20. 17,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UMPQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

