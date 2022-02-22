Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 130,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,438. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $845.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

