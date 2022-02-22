Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 2nd Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for 1.6% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.22% of Range Resources worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,208,601 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 313,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,254,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,544,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,504,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Range Resources by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,913,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,653. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.