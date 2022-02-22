iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.10. 209,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

