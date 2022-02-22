HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.
HSTM opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
