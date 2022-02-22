Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RBA. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.60.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up C$1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 66,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,258. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.