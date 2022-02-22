Cetera Investment Advisers Has $9.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $100.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,412. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.87 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

