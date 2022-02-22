Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 132.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after buying an additional 1,061,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

