Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $25.09 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 4,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Specifically, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Sagartz acquired 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,994.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $352,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a P/E ratio of -129.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter worth $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.