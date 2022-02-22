CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 2242 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61,107 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 112,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRE)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.