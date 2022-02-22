WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after buying an additional 382,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 189,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,516,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 699,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

