Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 64 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 439,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $456.58 and its 200 day moving average is $468.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

