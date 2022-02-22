Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $215,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $150,459,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MetLife by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after buying an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $59,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

MetLife stock opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

