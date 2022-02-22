Laffer Tengler Investments Invests $196,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE SPGI opened at $378.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.
SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
