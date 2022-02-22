Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $248,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

