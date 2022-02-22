MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MET. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $3,099,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

