Advisor Resource Council Sells 6,266 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

NYSE:HD opened at $346.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

