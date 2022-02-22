Laffer Tengler Investments Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

