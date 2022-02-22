Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 483 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.