Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 1,477 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

F opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

