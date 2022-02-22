Headinvest LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $16.63 on Tuesday, reaching $3,035.40. 26,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,187.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,329.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.