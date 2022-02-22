Advisor Resource Council Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,093 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in AT&T were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AT&T by 76.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,640,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

