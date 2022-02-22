Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 B-.

Aramark stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,182. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after buying an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 586,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aramark by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after buying an additional 149,027 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aramark by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 423,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

