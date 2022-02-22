Gerdau (GGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Gerdau to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:GGB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 137,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,141,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $7.27.

GGB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gerdau by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 48,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the period.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

