Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $454.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

