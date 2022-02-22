DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.35% from the stock’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

