Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

