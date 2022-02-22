Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Sells A$370,240.00 in Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) insider Peter Bilbe sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.66), for a total transaction of A$370,240.00 ($266,359.71).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.61.
About Adriatic Metals
Recommended Stories
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.