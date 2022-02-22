Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Bankshares by 572.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,820,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,052,000 after buying an additional 1,549,906 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 590,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after buying an additional 296,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

