Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,833,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 63,688 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,597,836 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 92,540 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

