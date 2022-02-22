AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.30 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $127.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

