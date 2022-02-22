Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 255,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,538,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.