Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 12,018 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $171.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day moving average of $175.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

