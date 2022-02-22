Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

