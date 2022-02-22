iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Keebeck Wealth Management LLC

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

