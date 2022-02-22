The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

Shares of BA opened at $209.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $213.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

