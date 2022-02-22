NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.17 billion.NCR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. NCR has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NCR by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 542,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of NCR by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NCR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

