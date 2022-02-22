Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT Lowered to $80.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of HIBB opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $672.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $62,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

