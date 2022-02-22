RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Cut to Market Perform at Hovde Group

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Hovde Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $502.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

